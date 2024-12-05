Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BILL from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.28.

BILL Trading Up 4.6 %

BILL stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

