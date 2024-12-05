Stansberry Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 847,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 125,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

