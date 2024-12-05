Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 37,928 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,928 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AAR by 32.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in AAR by 348.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.59. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

