Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 71.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 568.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,382. This trade represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $99.45 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

