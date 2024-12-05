Stansberry Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 211.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 117.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,007,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000.

Shares of DBMF opened at $27.39 on Thursday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $956.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

