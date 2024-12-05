Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$126.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.36.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$123.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$115.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$99.81 and a 12-month high of C$123.18. The firm has a market cap of C$14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

