State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

