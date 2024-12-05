State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,001,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 80.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 107.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $8,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

MU stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

