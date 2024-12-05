State Street Corp Has $7.46 Billion Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.28% of Walt Disney worth $7,463,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,001,454,000 after buying an additional 114,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $14,079,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

DIS opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

