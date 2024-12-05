State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.04, with a volume of 224641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

State Street Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 35,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,792 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 10.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

