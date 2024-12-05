Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 14,000 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $1,985,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,971 shares in the company, valued at $90,032,538.09. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $1,763,720.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $1,583,820.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $926,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $828,660.00.

RDDT stock opened at $154.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $158.49.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

RDDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Reddit from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Reddit from $118.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Reddit during the third quarter valued at $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth $85,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth $144,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

