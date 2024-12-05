Steven M. Quirk Sells 19,861 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,166 shares in the company, valued at $14,834,531.64. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

