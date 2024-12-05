Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 706 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $5,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of LLY opened at $829.82 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $845.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.07. The stock has a market cap of $787.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Zscaler: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.