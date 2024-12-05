Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 847,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 125,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.7% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DHR opened at $236.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

