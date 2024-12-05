Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,935,000 after purchasing an additional 280,210 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,786,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,123.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $972.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $853.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

