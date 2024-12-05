Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 21,225 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,976.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,997,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,519,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 938.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,040,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $170.56 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

