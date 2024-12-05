Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial makes up 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $37,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 148.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $119.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

