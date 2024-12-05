Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 1,250,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 73,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $32.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

