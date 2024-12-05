StockNews.com Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $22.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other news, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $162,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,498.63. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $910,374 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after buying an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $6,499,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

