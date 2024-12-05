Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $37.14. Approximately 1,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.