STS Global Income & Growth Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.59 (LON:STS)

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.72. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.05).

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

