Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Given Buy Rating at Aegis

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Aegis in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 339.88% from the stock’s current price.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,412. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $608.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.00 by ($9.94). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 12.82%.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

