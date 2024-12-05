SWAN Capital LLC Sells 10,743 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SWAN Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,918.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $214.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $167.77 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average is $195.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

