Swmg LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Swmg LLC decreased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYBB stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.53 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.