Swmg LLC Sells 4,447 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $103.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

