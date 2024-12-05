Swmg LLC Sells 5,514 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

