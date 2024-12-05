Swmg LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Swmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,801,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,050,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

