SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 102 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 59.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 314.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 25.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.0 %

IBM opened at $233.59 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.88 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

