SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 614 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $759.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

