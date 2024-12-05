SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 128 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

NYSE LLY opened at $829.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $787.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $845.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $871.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

