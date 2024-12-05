SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $337,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $357,732,000 after purchasing an additional 272,007 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 165,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,928,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after buying an additional 219,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TPR opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

