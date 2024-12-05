SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 252 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 45.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 996.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 420,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $284,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $235.00 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

