SYM FINANCIAL Corp Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.27 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

