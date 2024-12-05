Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.6 %

SNCRL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.80. 5,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

