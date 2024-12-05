Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.6 %
SNCRL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.80. 5,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.30.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
