Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,799 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.