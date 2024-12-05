Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 122,650 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,650 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hayward by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hayward by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hayward by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hayward by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,872.04. This represents a 16.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

