Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 89,099 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.57% of OceanFirst Financial worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 182,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,662.51. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price target on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

