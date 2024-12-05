Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. ICF International comprises approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.49% of ICF International worth $46,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ICF International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICF International by 36.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In other news, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $249,679.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,293.71. This trade represents a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock worth $705,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ICFI opened at $135.00 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.28 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

