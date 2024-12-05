Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.23% of Spectrum Brands worth $32,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 92.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 AI-Powered Platforms Disrupting the Finance Industry
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.