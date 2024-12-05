Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.23% of Spectrum Brands worth $32,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 92.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.