Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 11,917 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Churchill Downs worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,782,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.4 %

CHDN stock opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.10 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

