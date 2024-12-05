TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:TATT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 39,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,062 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 9.59% of TAT Technologies worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

