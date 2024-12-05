Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 340.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $38,173,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 121.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,798.50. This trade represents a 38.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

