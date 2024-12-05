Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 170 ($2.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 129.40 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,848.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.
About Taylor Wimpey
