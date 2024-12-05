Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 170 ($2.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 129.40 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,848.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

