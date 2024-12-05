TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

