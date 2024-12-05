Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.13, but opened at $47.50. Teck Resources shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 512,447 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. UBS Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,747,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 720,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,495,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,337,000 after purchasing an additional 165,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,896,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

