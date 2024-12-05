Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 50.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $9,459,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $357.93 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $361.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,577 shares of company stock valued at $135,230,506. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

