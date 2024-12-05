The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on January 29th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$77.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$59.62 and a 1 year high of C$80.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

