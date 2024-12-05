The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

