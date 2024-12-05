The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $98.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.