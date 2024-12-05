The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $4.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

MQ opened at $3.87 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 193.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 285,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 316.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 120,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,354 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 633.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 10.0% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 180,075 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

